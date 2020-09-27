Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) PT at $10.38

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 4,969,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,978.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

