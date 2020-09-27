Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $42.38

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Insmed by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 376,837 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 746,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

