Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) PT at GBX 655.60

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

Several research firms recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 360 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Informa has a one year low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19.

Informa (LON:INF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Informa will post 5288.8439743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Rishton purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

