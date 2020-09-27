Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) PT at $5.21

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 498,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

