Brokerages Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Target Price at €0.99

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €0.99 ($1.16).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ETR HDD traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €0.52 ($0.61). The stock had a trading volume of 650,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of €1.38 ($1.62).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

