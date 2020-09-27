Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $15.70

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,018. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $678.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

