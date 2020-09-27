Brokerages Set FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $113.00

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 20.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FirstService by 31.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,687. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

