Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $208.88

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. 1,225,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,668. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.