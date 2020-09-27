Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $17.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 6,589,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,494. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

