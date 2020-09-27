Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $60.82

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,056 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 88,163 shares during the period.

LNG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,392. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

