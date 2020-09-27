Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $80.18

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.