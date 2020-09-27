Brokerages Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $14.77

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,540,962 shares of company stock worth $22,028,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

