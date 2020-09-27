Brokerages Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $14.77

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 3,050,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,919. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,962 shares of company stock worth $22,028,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.