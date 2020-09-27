Brokerages Expect the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). the Rubicon Project reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover the Rubicon Project.

Get the Rubicon Project alerts:

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of the Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other the Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

the Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,073. the Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on the Rubicon Project (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for the Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for the Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.