Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 517,001 shares of company stock worth $6,888,380 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.