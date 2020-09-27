Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 517,001 shares of company stock worth $6,888,380 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

