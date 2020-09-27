Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 195.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

