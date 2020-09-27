Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.17). Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SND traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 78,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,153. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

