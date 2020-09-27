Brokerages Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,526 shares of company stock worth $21,118,563. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 789,735 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 553.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 1.80. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.99.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.