Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,043. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.