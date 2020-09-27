Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

