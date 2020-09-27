Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 359,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,328. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

