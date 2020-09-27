BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,317 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,250,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

