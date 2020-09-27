BoutsPro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,042.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $187,041.12 and approximately $40,042.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00244583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.01528955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00195794 BTC.

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

