BOScoin (BOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $110.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $110.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055229 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

