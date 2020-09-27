Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

FMNB opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

