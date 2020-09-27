Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

