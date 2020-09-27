Blur Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $76,254.80 and $9,383.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.01575954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,319,148 coins and its circulating supply is 5,959,148 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

