BLAST Price Hits $0.0023 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BLAST has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $103,095.55 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002519 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000390 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000753 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,708,809 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.