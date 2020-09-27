BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 34,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
