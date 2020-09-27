BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 950.0% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

