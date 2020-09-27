Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.87. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.