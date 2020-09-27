BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 305,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $4,430,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,663 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.