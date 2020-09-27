Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $479.84 million and $159.79 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043039 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006808 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.17 or 0.04643887 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033609 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.