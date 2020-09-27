Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $479.84 million and $159.79 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043039 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.17 or 0.04643887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Binance USD