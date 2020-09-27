Bill.com (BILL) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bill.com to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bill.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% Bill.com Competitors -40.55% -6,721.65% -5.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bill.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bill.com Competitors 2628 11411 19915 1067 2.55

Bill.com currently has a consensus price target of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Bill.com’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million -$31.09 million -164.10 Bill.com Competitors $1.96 billion $396.37 million -1.94

Bill.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

