BidaskClub Lowers XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares in the company, valued at $79,777,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,622,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,532 shares of company stock worth $3,098,210. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

