BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BHP Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 3,911.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,533 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.