B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.