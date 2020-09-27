Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0034

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $950,902.30 and approximately $3,849.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04648561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00058264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

