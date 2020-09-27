Beam Price Reaches $0.29 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002723 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 71,366,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

