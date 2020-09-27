Bank of SC Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 30th

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of SC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bank of SC has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.28 on Friday. Bank of SC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of SC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,944 shares of company stock valued at $128,080. Insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.