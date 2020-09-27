BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

