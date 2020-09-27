Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BCS lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

