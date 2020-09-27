Baader Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.78 ($63.27).

Aurubis stock opened at €57.84 ($68.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €62.90 ($74.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

