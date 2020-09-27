Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “
Shares of EARS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.29.
Auris Medical Company Profile
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
