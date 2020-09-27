Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of EARS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.14% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

