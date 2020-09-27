AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 2nd

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.