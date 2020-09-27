Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

