Atheios (ATH) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,187.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,850,246 coins and its circulating supply is 33,479,934 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.