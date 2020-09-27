Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. 648,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.