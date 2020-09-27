Artfinity Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Artfinity has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $126,291.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artfinity is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

