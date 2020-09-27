ArtByte (ABY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00428037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.